Buffalo Police Commissioner suspended a dispatcher who allegedly wrote a Facebook post that called for allowing police to 'shoot to kill' protesters

A Buffalo police dispatcher has been suspended for a “reprehensible social media post,” according to a statement from Police Commissioner Bryon Lockwood.

Local NPR affiliate WBFO identified the dispatcher as Bob Marth.

A screenshot of the post reads that police should “shoot to kill” protesters.

Protesters were also compared to “wild animals.”

#Breaking The Buffalo Police Commissioner has suspended Bob Marth, a man who worked as police dispatcher. The suspension comes after Marth made the following comments on Facebook pic.twitter.com/V4lSf5rz8f — Ali Ingersoll (@Ali_IngNews) June 9, 2020

In a screenshot of the Facebook post, obtained by both local news station WKBW and NPR affiliate WBFO, Marth appears to suggest that police “shoot to kill” protesters.

“Enough is enough !!! what is going on is uncalled for,” the post reads.

In the post, protesters are also compared to “rabid out of control” animals.

Last week, the department faced backlash after a video captured officers pushing a 75-year-old protesters to the ground.

Two police officers were charged with assault after being suspended. Additionally, all of the 57 officers resigned from the department’s Emergency Response Team in protest of their suspension.

