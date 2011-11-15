A Bills Player Celebrated A Touchdown By Giving His Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Girlfriend The Game Ball

The Buffalo Bills scored one touchdown yesterday in their 44-7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.



But David Nelson made sure that one touchdown would be a memorable one. For Nelson and a special lady.

The Bills wide receiver dates Kelsi Reich, a Cowboys cheerleader. Who, technically, shouldn’t have been cheering for her boyfriend’s good fortune.

Nelson didn’t care. So he ran the length of the field to seek out Reich. And when he found her, Nelson awarded Reich with a hug, a kiss and the ball.

That’s love.

(video via Off The Bench)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

