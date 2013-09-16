Buffalo Bills Twitter Account Had No Idea The Bills Had Just Won The Game

The Buffalo Bills completed a great comeback when rookie quarterback E.J. Manuel threw a touchdown pass with just two seconds remaining. But somehow the Bills official Twitter account didn’t realise that the Bills were only down by six points when the touchdown was scored.

The touchdown itself tied the game and once the extra point was kicked the Bills took the lead. But when the kick was good, the Bills twitter account sent out a tweet saying “EXTRA POINT GOOD!! OVERTIME HERE WE GO!”

The tweet was quickly deleted and replaced by one announcing the win. However, here is a screengrab of the tweet via TheScore.com…



