The Buffalo Bills Sent A Fan Too Many Texts, So He Started A $US3 Million Suit

Some Buffalo Bills fans will be swimming in paraphernalia thanks to a $US3 million settlement with the team, Stephen Watson at the Buffalo News reports.

In 2012, Jerry Wojcik filed a lawsuit claiming that the Bills sent him 13 text messages over two weeks, three more than the team’s maximum in the terms of its text service. Fans who enrolled in the text service were promised to receive between three and five messages a week for 12 months, and Wojcik felt the overdose of messages violated the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

After getting a lot of criticism for this suit, Wojcik eventually settled with the Bills. Wojcik personally will take home $US5,000 in cash, and the Bills will pay up to $US2.5 million – in debit cards redeemable only at the team store – to anyone who had signed up for the text service. Oh and Wojcik’s lawyers will bring in $US562,500, according to the Buffalo News.

According to the Bills, around 39,750 phone numbers were signed up for the service and are now eligible to receive their debit cards with differing values depending on the fan’s class tier.

