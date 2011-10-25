Bills' Fans Wanted Free Tickets So Badly They Dug Through Manure For Them

Attendance was such a problem for the Buffalo Bills in recent years that they began playing “home” games in Toronto.



Now, Buffalo is 4-2. And some Canadians have happily hopped on the bandwagon. So much so that a select few individuals were willing to dig through actual buffalo manure.

An Ontario radio station, K Rock 105.7, held a “Cut The Crap” contest. Where, yes, five individuals sorted through a “wet, soggy, gushy, kiddy pool full of buffalo crap” for Bills’ tickets. Within said pool was one canister containing the ticket to a VIP experience at next week’s Bills-Redskins matchup at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

What ensued was a load of disgusting sights and sounds. Not the least of which was the on-site host gagging repeatedly. Or the guy who continued to dig after the canister had been found.That’s dedication.

