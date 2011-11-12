A Buffalo Bills Player Had His Home Knocked Down Where Cowboys Stadium Was Built, And Now He'll Play There

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

On Sunday, the Bills’ Fred Jackson hopes to run all over Cowboys Stadium. In the process, Jackson may be running over land he once called home.



Construction of “Jerryworld” forced many Texas residents from their homes, as additional space was needed to build Jones’ massive new stadium. One of those homes torn down in the construction process belonged to Jackson.

“It was kind of weird because you were, you know, like, ‘Pretty cool. They’re going to put up a stadium up here, but I gotta move,'” Jackson said in a video on the Bills website.

It makes for an interesting story leading in to an important game for both teams still in the thick of the playoff race. It’ll also be interesting to see if emotions play any role in Jackson’s performance.

Jackson, for one, isn’t denying the effect it will have on him before kickoff.

“Definitely during pregame, when I’m out there getting loose, trying to figure out, piece it together, you know, ‘This is my friend Jason’s house, would be right here where I am now,'” Jackson said.

Having struggled against the run in their previous two contests, Cowboys’ fans can only hope emotions last well into the game for the unlikely MVP candidate.

