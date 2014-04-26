Here Are The Outrageous 'Lady Body Maintenance' Rules For Buffalo Bills Cheerleaders

Five ex-Buffalo Jills cheerleaders are suing the Buffalo Bills and two production companies that managed the team over alleged minimum wage violations, among other complaints.

They are the third set of NFL cheerleaders (the Raiderettes and the Ben-Gals are the other two) to allege employment violations in recent months.

One of the complaints in the lawsuit is that the defendants provided the Jills with a 12-page handbook of rules pertaining to “glamour,” “appearance etiquette,” and “hygiene.”

Deadspin got its hands on that handbook. It contains more than 76 rules about everything from menstruation hygiene to eating food at appearances (you aren’t allowed).

One of the section titles is, “General hygiene & lady body maintenance.”

It gives you an idea of the outrageous expectations placed on these women.

Here are some of the strangest rules (see the full document below).

Under “General hygiene & lady body maintenance:”

Intimate area’s: Never use deodorant or chemically enhanced product. Simple, non-deodorant soap will help maintain the right PH balance.

When menstruating, use a product that [is] right for your menstrual flow. A tampon too big can irritate and develop fungus. A product left in too long can cause bacteria or fungus build up. Products should be changed at least every 4 hrs. Except when sleeping, they can be left in for the night.

Do not use lufa’s or sponges. They hold TONS of germs! Throw them away now!

Remove make-up every night before going to bed!

Make-up left on pillow cases causes break outs. Even if you wash one night and not another, you’ve left bacteria on your pillowcase for a clean face.

Make-up left in the creases of your skin creates early wrinkles.

Make-up left in your eye area can cause infection and affect your vision.

Try to cough or sneeze into your arm, not your hand. If you use your hand wash immediately.

When you wash, remember where your hands have been while washing, do not transfer dirt or germs to other areas of your body.

Clean/rinse razor often while shaving. Especially after going to a new “area.” Change razors often, they harbor bacteria.

Keep toe nails tightly trimmed & clean. PEDICURES!

Under “Glamour requirements:”

Hair must be worn in a glamour style with no clips or tie backs. A full curled or slightly bent, free-flowing style is required. Short hair must be worn full and fabulous! Hot rollers work great for long hair. After curling, hair should be brushed an/or fluffed. No ringlets.

Hair must be 1 colour. No trendy roots or colouring . Subtle highlights are acceptable with approval. Blondes must be a natural shade of blonde. No extreme colours are permitted such [as] bleach blondes or jet black. Roots must be maintained professionally at all times.

These cosmetic products must be worn while auditioning or while in Jills uniform: Foundation, blush, 3 natural eye shadow colours (lid cover, highlighter, definer), eye liner, mascara and red lipstick.

Under “Appearance Etiquette:”

Do not spray perfume on right before going [into an appearance]. Too strong!

Try to bush your teeth or use a mouthwash before an appearance. Bad breath is offensive. Always keep it in check.

Never apply make up or fuss with hair in front of people. If it’s absolutely necessary you re-apply /freshen up, go to the ladies room and do not hang out and talk while there. Beware! Other women will judge you in there too!

Do not use slang in conversations. Never use words/phrases such as: “like,” “I seen it,” “You’s guys,” “dude,” “them guys” “pee” & “ain’t.”

No gum chewing. Remember table manners if appearance calls for a meal. Never eat in uniform unless arrangements have been made in advance. Just say, “Thanks so much for offering but no thank you” … NEVER say, “Oh, we’re not allowed to eat!”

Nails should always be done nicely & no chipped polish. French or natural at a Jills function.

List of topics to avoid in conversation at appearances:

Politics

Religion

Sexual references

Talking about “last night”

Too personal of an inquiry

Don’t try to talk about your personal life: job, boyfriends, what you’re doing later, etc…

Inappropriate jokes

Strong opinions

Gossip

Saying “I” or “me” too often

Under “Etiquette for FORMAL dining:

When trying to “capture” a small piece of food onto a utensil, it is acceptable to use another utensil for aiding it aboard. Never use your fingers.

Never crunch ice at the table.

Avoid ordering food that may be difficult to manage such as certain finger foods or meat with small bones.

If served pasta, never cut it to eat. Twirl a small portion on your fork with the assistance of the spoon.

Here’s the entire 12-page handbook:

Jills Glamour Etiquette Hygiene Rules by silkdiesel

