Buffalo Is About To Get Slammed With 6 Feet Of Snow And The Photos Are Already Wild

Starting early Tuesday morning, three feet of snow blanketed parts of Upstate New York, especially the city of Buffalo — and the deluge likely won’t stop for days.
The National Weather Service has issued a lake effect snow warning for Genesee, Erie, and Wyoming counties until 1:00 pm EST on Wednesday. Snowfall rates could hit five inches per hour, bringing a potential total of six feet of snow, the service reports.
Lake effect snow occurs when a cold front moves over a large body of warmer water, creating unstable temperatures in the atmosphere. As a result, clouds form, suck up water, and develop into heavy snow as they move downwind.
Check out some photos and videos of the already heavy snowfall:
35 floors up, looking south across lake. Wall of lake effect snow. pic.twitter.com/280RUY8raj
— Western NY weather (@WNYweather) November 18, 2014
@weatherchannel #LakeEffect #snow #BuffaloSnow pic.twitter.com/GWhA6XQMwT
— Dennis Brown (@deno716) November 18, 2014
I’ve seen some crazy weather in OP before, but the 3 feet of snow floating on my dads Rav is
