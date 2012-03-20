10 Things You Must Have On Your Resume To Get A Job On Wall Street

Recruitment for Wall Street Internship and full-time positions may be over on most college campuses, but last minute openings are a reality even in finance.
If you ran out of luck the first time around, maybe it’s time to fix up your resume with some much-needed characteristics that will get you noticed by Wall Street recruiters.
Remember—investment banks hire on a narrow set of criteria.
We’ve assembled the CV bullet points you need to be an analyst on the Street.
There is no definitive list of 'target schools,' but investment banks recruit heavily from the most elite universities.
Ivy League credentials help, but equivalently fancy institutions will also do the trick.
Firms want top performers, and their networks are thick with these alumni.
The farther from a 4.0 you were, the more likely it is that your application goes right in the trash.
There are exceptions to every rule, but it's generally understood that you want at least a 3.5 to land an interview.
The less elite your college was, the more important it is that your grades are sterling.
Courses of study in 'finance, business, accounting, financial engineering or economics' will help your cause, according to the eFinancial Careers 'Career Guide to Financial Markets.'
The more 'hardcore' quantitative fields--statistics, physics, engineering--can give you an edge on traditional business majors.
Basically, firms are looking for very high levels of mathematical aptitude. Even a minor in maths can help.
Ninja-like quantitative analysis skills are a must. Your maths SAT score could also get a look.
PowerPoint proficiency is attractive. These will be the tools of your trade.
Playing a team sport demonstrates almost everything firms look for outside of quantitative chops.
It shows that you're competitive and can work productively with others in an intense environment.
Athletic extracurriculars also prove that you can juggle multiple priorities, and that you are probably at least somewhat personable.
You want to be a leader among your fellow college students.
Firms want people who are socially capable for two crucial reasons--they want people they'll actually enjoy working with, and they need to make sure you won't be awkward with clients.
Basically, you need to demonstrate excellence outside of the library.
Summer internships at investment banks are so coveted because they are a huge path toward full-time employment after graduation.
Interns can bank, too. Some interns studying to be quants make $100,000 a year.
Don't miss our list of pranks to play on interns without getting in trouble.
Any progress in the Chartered Financial Analyst program is a credit to your application.
Undergraduates are not expected to have passed CFA exams because the process is so labour-intensive.
For those with work experience, it's a big boost.
There's no better way to prove your understanding of business than running one.
It doesn't have to be a million-dollar operation. Every campus needs a student-run moving service, for example.
This one is huge.
You need someone who already works on the Street to vouch for you.
This is usually an alum from your school, but of course relatives also count. Both is even better.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.