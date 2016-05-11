Lots of people already already hate Budweiser's plan to rebrand to 'America'

Will Heilpern
Budweiser americaBudweiserBudweiser’s new can.

Earlier on Tuesday we reported that Budweiser had plans to erase its own name from its packaging and replace it with “America.”

Now Tosh Hall, creative director at Budweiser’s branding firm JKR appears to have confirmed the move. He told Co.Design that the cans and bottles will run right up to the presidential election in November.

“We thought nothing was more iconic than Budweiser and nothing was more iconic than America,” Hall said.

The new label will also give increased prominence to the Latin phrase which appears on the American seal: “E Pluribus Unum,” (meaning “one out of many”) as well as various other patriotic touches.

The bold marketing move ties in with the Olympics this summer, where Budweiser is the official sponsor of Team USA.

The problem is that many people on Twitter already hate the idea:

Running the word “Budweiser” through free realtime sentiment analysis engine Streamcrab appears to suggest most of the tweets relating to the brand were negative on Tuesday, when the news about the name change really below up:

Screen Shot 2016 05 10 at 5.32.22 PMStreamcrab

However, we did find some people that appear to like the new cans and bottles:

While others just saw the funny side:

Budweiser was not immediately available for comment on the social media reaction.

See the full “America” bottle label here:

Budweiser America labelAlcohol Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau

