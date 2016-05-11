Lots of people already already hate Budweiser's plan to rebrand to 'America'

Earlier on Tuesday we reported that Budweiser had plans to erase its own name from its packaging and replace it with “America.”

Now Tosh Hall, creative director at Budweiser’s branding firm JKR appears to have confirmed the move. He told Co.Design that the cans and bottles will run right up to the presidential election in November.

“We thought nothing was more iconic than Budweiser and nothing was more iconic than America,” Hall said.

The new label will also give increased prominence to the Latin phrase which appears on the American seal: “E Pluribus Unum,” (meaning “one out of many”) as well as various other patriotic touches.

The bold marketing move ties in with the Olympics this summer, where Budweiser is the official sponsor of Team USA.

The problem is that many people on Twitter already hate the idea:

Budweiser, now officially the beer of Idiocracy.

— daveanthony (@daveanthony) May 10, 2016

Budweiser is renaming their beer “America”, but it’s pronounced “[audible eye roll]”.

— Jason Sweeney (@sween) May 10, 2016

@UnionGrowlerCo @willheilpern It would make more sense if they were still an American company ????

— Renee Robbins (@robbins_nest3) May 10, 2016

Budweiser is changing their name to America. It’s like they’re that significant other who thinks they need to change to impress us. Sigh.

— Nathan Smith (@madmanmarz81) May 10, 2016

Running the word “Budweiser” through free realtime sentiment analysis engine Streamcrab appears to suggest most of the tweets relating to the brand were negative on Tuesday, when the news about the name change really below up:

However, we did find some people that appear to like the new cans and bottles:

Get ready to sell all of the beer. Nice move. Budweiser renames beer ‘America’ this summer https://t.co/5sL98znkF9 via @usatoday

— Jessica Romano (@JLV_Romano) May 10, 2016

Budweiser is gunna make so much money this summer lmao they changing it to “America” That’s all I’m gunna buy

— Totes McGotes ♻️ (@AdamOstrowski) May 10, 2016

While others just saw the funny side:

Kudos to Budweiser for knowing we’ll all need to be drunk to live through a Trump Presidency. #Merica

— Power VO (@PowerVoiceOver) May 10, 2016

Don’t worry, Budweiser. I fixed the typo on your new cans. pic.twitter.com/dk8FU21rv2

— Tyler Clark (@TylerLClark) May 10, 2016

Budweiser was not immediately available for comment on the social media reaction.

See the full “America” bottle label here:

