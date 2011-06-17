Budweiser Will Sponsor The British FA Cup

WEMBLEY, England (AP) — Budweiser has become the first American sponsor of England’s FA Cup.



The beer company, which is owned by St. Louis-based Anheuser-Busch, has secured a three-year deal to sponsor world football’s oldest domestic cup competition.

With Budweiser replacing German utility company E.ON as the main sponsor, both of England’s cup competitions are now sponsored by beer companies. Carling is the title sponsor of the League Cup.

Manchester City won the FA Cup last month by beating Stoke.

