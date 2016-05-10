Budweiser wants to completely rebrand itself as 'America' this summer

Alcohol Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau Settle down with a nice bottle of … America?

Budweiser wants to cement its reputation as the quintessentially American beer, by rebranding itself simply as “America” this summer.

The change of label has been submitted for approval to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, according to Ad Age, which first spotted the filing.

The proposed new label will also give increased prominence to the Latin phrase which appears on the American seal: “E Pluribus Unum” — meaning “One out of many.”

Budweiser wants to further capitalise on the patriotic fervor of the Olympic summer by using the phrases: “From the redwood forest to the Gulf stream waters this land was made for you and me” and “indivisible since 1776.”

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the Belgian company that owns Budweiser, was not immediately available for comment.

However, in a previous interview US marketing VP Jorn Socquet told Ad Age:

“You have this wave of patriotism that is going to go up and down throughout the summertime … And we found with Budweiser such a beautiful angle to play on that sentiment.”

Budweiser is an official sponsor of Team USA at the Olympics this summer. And it’s not the first time Budweiser has attempted to use patriotic imagery to sell more beer. Last summer it covered its packaging in an image of the Statue of Liberty.

