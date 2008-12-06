Bud Considers Bringing Clydesdales Back To Super Bowl Commercials A Public Service

Yes! And I wil do my part for society by wearing red today to cheer people up!



How delusional and self-absorbed is Anheuser-Busch??? Here’s something that really might cheer people up more than a commercial with some horses that need a haircut: Discounted beer!

Advertising Age: Anheuser-Busch’s potential lineup for the Super Bowl contains a heavier-than-usual dose of its famous Clydesdale horses — the better to provide something inspirational during times of economic strife and to remind viewers that the company that supports them isn’t going away, said Bob Lachky, the brewer’s chief creative officer.

…In keeping with the severe atmosphere affecting consumers, Anheuser is looking at three potential commercials that make use of its famous Clydesdale horses, Mr. Lachky said. The Clydesdales “reinforce, in a positive way and especially at a time when the country is in trying times, that people are looking for relief. I think it will be a very welcome message to see more than one Clydesdale spot from an entertainment standpoint, but also from the standpoint that the Clydesdales are not going away and Budweiser and Anheuser-Busch are here.”

The company has run inspirational spots in the Super Bowl before — and used the Clydesdales to deliver the message. In 2002, one ad featuring the horses showed them taking a moment to contemplate the changed Manhattan skyline in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, destruction of the World Trade centre.

This is seriously kind of hilarious. If the company didn’t already think it had the market cornered on gravitas before we would have blamed this year’s “inspirational” move on the Belgians, since their InBev acquired Anheuser-Busch this year.

