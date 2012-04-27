Budweiser Threatened To Pull Its Ad Dollars From The UFC After Seeing This Guy's Nazi Tattoos

Photo: Offendex.com
Sexism and homophobia inside the Ultimate Fighting Championship has gotten so bad that Anheuser-Busch—which doesn’t have a reputation for fussiness or political correctness—is publicly threatening to remove its sponsorship money. The maker of Budweiser told Ad Age:”We’ve communicated to the UFC our displeasure with certain remarks made by some of its fighters, and they have promised to address this. If the incidents continue, we will act.”
That kind of open statement is almost unheard of in sports sponsorship, where advertiser displeasure is usually delivered to media partners behind closed doors.
It came after UFC president Dana White used the word “faggot” in a video; presenter Joe Rogan used the C-word to refer to a female blogger; and one fighter, Brandon C. Saling, was allowed to compete in a UFC-affiliated event, according to Big Lead Sports, even though he is a convicted sex offender who wears Nazi tattoos. The picture above is Saling’s police mugshot, taken after he was accused of raping a 12-year-old girl.
The UFC is an extreme case. While the sport can’t be expected to be a bastion of Edwardian manners, it is not until you see a collection of the kinds of things said by UFC pros that you realise just how unprofessional the organisation is. What follows is a slideshow of incidents in which offensive language and behaviour is used in the UFC. We don’t publish it to be sensational—although we’re not against that either. We do so because parents ought to know what their kids are watching.
At a fan convention, Jackson repeatedly persuades his Asian fans to make homophobic remarks about themselves while the video rolls. Painful.
At a pre-fight press conference, Evans promised his opponent:
'I'm going to put those hands on you worse than that dude did them other kids at Penn State.'
Brandon C. Saling competes in the UFC affiliated 'Strikeforce' competition. He's a convicted sex offender, according to the Ohio state attorney general. This is what he did, according to Big Lead Sports and The Daily Jeffersonian:
Two Noble County men are facing first-degree felony rape charges following an investigation by the Noble County Sheriff's Office into the weekend disappearance of a 12-year-old girl and her 13-year-old sister. According to Noble County Sheriff Landon T. Smith, the girls parents had allowed them to go to an all-night birthday party at a friend's house in Monroe County last Friday. According to reports, the girls left the party with the suspects. Brandon C. Saling, 18, Summerfield, and James T. Allen, 18, Sarahsville were each charged with rape of a person under 13 years old, a first-degree felony.
Saling has tattoos that say 'White Steel' and '88,' which is neo-Nazi code for 'Heil Hitler.'
Griffin didn't apologise, either, when another Twitter user expressed her objection. Here's the exchange:
@ForrestGriffin
Rape is the new missionary
@TinaMarieTXs
Yeah just unfollowed @ForrestGriffin bc he said rape is the new missionary, completely inappropriate
@ForrestGriffin
Keep it to yourself nobody cares.
He later apologized and made a donation to a rape crisis centre.
'If a rape van was called a surprise van more women wouldn't mind going for rides in them. Everyone likes surprises.'
'Hey, you're the one with the fucking gay-coloured phone. Don't be fucking with me.'
The Unfit for Children web site lists the UFC's sponsors. It is run by Las Vegas-based Culinary Workers Union Local 226, which is trying to unionize casinos partially owned by UFC parent company Zuffa LLC.
Here are UFC's sponsors:
- Bud Light
- U.S. Marine Corps
- MetroPCS
- Edge Shave Gel
- Tequila Cazadores
- Harley-Davidson
- TapouT
- Toyo Tires
- Safe Auto
- Boost Mobile
- Boston Pizza
- Xyience
