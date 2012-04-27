Budweiser Threatened To Pull Its Ad Dollars From The UFC After Seeing This Guy's Nazi Tattoos

Saling’s Ohio state mugshot.

Photo: Offendex.com

Sexism and homophobia inside the Ultimate Fighting Championship has gotten so bad that Anheuser-Busch—which doesn’t have a reputation for fussiness or political correctness—is publicly threatening to remove its sponsorship money. The maker of Budweiser told Ad Age:”We’ve communicated to the UFC our displeasure with certain remarks made by some of its fighters, and they have promised to address this. If the incidents continue, we will act.”



That kind of open statement is almost unheard of in sports sponsorship, where advertiser displeasure is usually delivered to media partners behind closed doors.

It came after UFC president Dana White used the word “faggot” in a video; presenter Joe Rogan used the C-word to refer to a female blogger; and one fighter, Brandon C. Saling, was allowed to compete in a UFC-affiliated event, according to Big Lead Sports, even though he is a convicted sex offender who wears Nazi tattoos. The picture above is Saling’s police mugshot, taken after he was accused of raping a 12-year-old girl.

The UFC is an extreme case. While the sport can’t be expected to be a bastion of Edwardian manners, it is not until you see a collection of the kinds of things said by UFC pros that you realise just how unprofessional the organisation is. What follows is a slideshow of incidents in which offensive language and behaviour is used in the UFC. We don’t publish it to be sensational—although we’re not against that either. We do so because parents ought to know what their kids are watching.

