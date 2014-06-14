Budweiser Finally Reveals What's In Its Beer

After decades of secrecy, Budweiser has finally revealed what’s in its beer.

The ingredients are now listed on the website tapintoyourbeer.com.

The popular beer contains just five ingredients: water, barley, malt, rice, yeast, and hops, reports Kim Peterson at Moneywatch.

The company disclosed the ingredients after blogger Vani Hari started a petition asking for major breweries to list what’s in the beer.

“Nearly every other food and beverage provider is legally required to make this information available — yet these two companies, which collectively sell more than $US75 billion in beers each year, have not,” Hari wrote on her blog, Food Babe.

Hari became concerned about what ingredients were in beer after discovering a long list of additives approved for the beverage in the U.S.

But because beer companies are regulated by the Treasury Department instead of the FDA, companies aren’t required to disclose the ingredients.

“High fructose corn syrup, artificial flavours, stabilizers that are linked to intestinal inflammation, artificial colours — like caramel colouring , ingredients found in aeroplane deicing liquid, genetically modified ingredients, and even fish swim bladders are allowed in beer,” Hari claims.

The petition garnered 40,000 signatures in a day.

Budweiser is the third most popular beer in the United States, behind Bud Light and Coors Light.

