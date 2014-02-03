Budweiser's Story Of A Puppy, A Clydesdale, And The Humans Who Don't Understand Dog-Horse Love Won The Super Bowl

Budweiser’s “Puppy Love” was by far the biggest pre-Super Bowl hit, and its sentimentality was still effective when it capped off the night’s in-game advertising.

The commercial tells the the implausible story of the unbreakable bond between a 10-month-old Labrador Retriever, a Clydesdale horse, and the humans who just don’t understand dog-horse platonic love.

Get ready to get misty-eyed all over again:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The ad agency Anomaly produced the ad, as well as “A Hero’s Welcome” that ran earlier.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.