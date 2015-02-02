Budweiser May Have Just Won The Super Bowl Again With Its Adorable 'Lost Puppy' Ad

Budweiser kept to recent form during this year’s Super Bowl with an adorable ad starring its famous puppy brand ambassador and the iconic Clydesdale horses.

The 60-second ad, created by ad agency Anomaly, debuted on “The Today Show” on January 28. It’s the follow up to the “Puppy Love” commercial that was roundly decreed to have “won” last year’s Super Bowl commercial breaks.

It might have just done it again this year.

This year’s tale sees the rambunctious little pup jumping into the back of a horse trailer and getting lost, much to his owner’s despair, who stars pinning up “Lost” posters.

The silly puppy finds himself in a spot of bother when he’s confronted by a new character to enter the series: A scary looking wolf.

Fortunately his Clydesdale pals hear his pitiful cry for help and race to his rescue. And the little dog is returned to his owner once again.

It’s all set to a lilting cover version of The Proclaimers’ “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).”

We’re not sure it tugs on the heart strings quite as much as Budweiser’s previous efforts, but we’ll let you be the judge. Here’s the video:

Judging by the reaction on social media, Budweiser’s little pup has won over the world’s hearts.

Favourite ad so far is the Budweiser one.

— Doc Mohctane (@hemohctane) February 2, 2015