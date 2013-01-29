Budweiser Just Joined Twitter And Here's It's First Tweet

It might be a few years too late, but Budweiser just joined Twitter.



Unsurprisingly, it’s first ever tweet is to promote its Super Bowl ad campaign. The brand is asking followers — after 16 hours on the social network, the monster brand has fewer than 1,000 fans — to name a newly born Clydesdale foal.

Photo: Twitter / @Budweiser

Crowdsourced nominations include Harv and Stan.

But the real news is that one of the biggest brands in the world went this long without a Twitter account.

Anheuser-Busch VP of digital Lucas Herscovici told Mashable that it didn’t open a Twitter account until last year when Twitter launched age-identifying technology — so it wouldn’t market to people under the age of 21.

So what took Budweiser the extra year?

