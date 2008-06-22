Budweiser Clydesdales Toast Under New Regime

What is Belgian brewer InBev likely to do with Anheuser-Busch after it buys the American icon? First, fire the incompetent Busch family. Second, eliminate unnecessary expenses–such as the $500,000+ the company blows on nostalgic livestock. NY Post:



Fears are mounting that the famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses – massive beasts used to pull the Anheuser-Busch camion on ceremonial occasions – could be the first to get pink slips if InBev, the giant Belgian brewer, succeeds with its $46 billion bid for the US beer maker.

Clydesdales have been synonymous with Anheuser-Busch since the 1930s, and the Clydesdale Breeders of the USA, the breed’s official member organisation, relies on the brewer as its biggest commercial supporter.

But Inbev is renowned for making sweeping cuts once it subsumes its rivals, with extraneous marketing budgets and other non-core projects the first to go.

Cathy Behn, secretary of the 129-year-old Clydesdale Breeders of the USA, fears that the historic ties between the horses and Budweiser may not survive the proposed InBev takeover. “It would be devastating on personal, historical and financial levels to the Clydesdale breed in the United States if InBev decided to cut its ties with us,” she said…

The breed has its own show every four years in Madison, Wis. A-B provided about $500,000 worth of support and a large part of the advertising and marketing for last year’s event.

