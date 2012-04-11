Budweiser Is A Status Symbol In China, And It Wants To Keep It That Way

Photo: By Wesley Fryer on Flickr

Beer is really cheap in China, but not the big foreign brands. Budweiser can cost more than three times as much as some local beers.And so, Budweiser is a premium brand and a status symbol for many Chinese, according to a report by Bloomberg. That’s in stark contrast to its status back in America, where it was created.



The brand has a 1.2 per cent market share in China, and it’s trying everything to foster that premium image in order to snatch away more.

Here are some of the things its doing:

Packaging — Budweiser’s cans are topped with golden aluminium foil. Not only does it serve a purpose by protecting the can’s lid from dust, but it gives it a more high-end look.

Promotion — Restaurants and bars are seeing a hefty dose of beer marketing. Brands like Budweiser are consumed in public with friends and family because it gives them status.

Volume — Parent Anheuser-Busch InBev is buying up companies and building new plants in an effort to expand its presence geographically.

