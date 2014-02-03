This Was The Budweiser Ad That Made You Cry During The Super Bowl

Lt. Chuck Nadd was told a small documentary crew would follow him for a film about soldiers returning home. That would explain the cameras that greeted him at the airport. But he had no idea that a full ticker tape parade was awaiting him when he arrived in Winter Park, Fla., after serving a tour in Afghanistan.

The whole event got turned into aBudweiser Super Bowl ad.

Budweiser worked with the VFW in Nadd’s hometown to set up the event on Jan. 8. It’s part of Budweiser’s yearlong #Salute initiative, encouraging consumers to honour the U.S. military:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

It’s from the agency Anomaly, which did another intensely sentimental ad in the big game, too.

You may have noticed that Lt. Nadd and his girlfriend are at the game tonight, courtesy of Budweiser.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.