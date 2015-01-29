Budweiser Is Hoping This Cute Follow Up To Its 'Puppy Love' Ad Will Win The Super Bowl Again

YouTube/Budweiser The pup is back.

Budweiser has today released the third in its enjoyable Super Bowl ad series that tells the story of the friendship between a puppy and its Clydesdale horse friend.

The 60-second ad, created by ad agency Anomaly, debuted on “The Today Show” this morning. It’s the follow up to the “Puppy Love” commercial that was roundly decreed to have “won” last year’s Super Bowl commercial breaks.

This year’s tale sees the rambunctious little pup jumping into the back of a horse trailer and getting lost, much to his owner’s despair, who stars pinning up “Lost” posters.

The silly puppy finds himself in a spot of bother when he’s confronted by a new character to enter the series: A scary looking wolf.

Fortunately his Clydesdale pals hear his pitiful cry for help and race to his rescue. And the little dog is returned to his owner once again.

It’s all set to a lilting cover version of The Proclaimers’ “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).”

We’re not sure it tugs on the heart strings quite as much as Budweiser’s previous efforts, but we’ll let you be the judge. Here’s the video:

Budweiser owner Anheuser-Busch also has another two Super Bowl ads in the works: another Budweiser spot focusing on how the beer is brewed, and a Bud Light ad called “Coin” that tells the story of a drinker who plays a life-size Pac Man game.

Here’s the “Coin” spot:

