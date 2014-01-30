Budweiser's 'Puppy Love' Super Bowl Commercial Is Irresistibly Heartwarming

YouTube/Budweiser Budweiser is promoting the ad with the hashtag #BestBuds.

Budweiser is once again poised to win over the hearts of Super Bowl viewers with “Puppy Love,” the sequel to last year’s incredibly popular “Brotherhood.”

The actor Don Jeanes returns to his role as the head of Warm Springs Ranch in Missouri, where the beer company raises its iconic Clydesdale horses. Actress (and former swimsuit model) Melissa Keller is introduced as the owner of a puppy adoption center next door.

A wily little Labrador Retriever manages to keep escaping to the horse farm to see his best bud, a Clydesdale.

Eventually, a man arrives to buy the 10-month-old pup. He’s wearing sunglasses and is on his smartphone when the beautiful manager of the puppy center tries to hand over the dog. See what happens when this city slicker tries taking our hero away from his special friend, and the song “Let Her Go” by Passenger starts getting you misty-eyed:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The agency Anomaly produced the 60-second ad, as well as last year’s “Brotherhood.”

Budweiser and Anomaly have another emotional 60-second commercial running during the game, also featuring Clydesdales. “A Hero’s Welcome” is about the parade the company gave 1st Lt. Chuck Nadd when he returned home from a tour in Afghanistan in early January.

