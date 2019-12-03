The 10 best places to travel on a budget in 2020, according to Lonely Planet

EXPLORER MOIZ HUSEIN/Shutterstock Zanzibar is known for its beaches.

Lonely Planet chose the top 10 budget-friendly travel destinations for 2020.

East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, was ranked first on the list.

Budapest, Hungary, and Madhya Pradesh, India, rounded out the top three.

If you’re looking to save money and travel the world in 2020, these affordable spots should be on your list.

At the end of every year, Lonely Planet releases a list of the best cities to visit and the destinations with the best value for the upcoming year.

Here are the 10 best budget-friendly places everyone should visit in 2020, according to Lonely Planet.

10. Zanzibar, Tanzania

EXPLORER MOIZ HUSEIN/Shutterstock Zanzibar is known for its beaches.

Compared to the Caribbean and the Pacific Islands, Zanzibar offers beach-side accommodations for a fraction of the price. Stone Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site dating back to the 1600s, is also worth a visit.

9. Athens, Greece

Milan Gonda/Shutterstock Eating out in Athens is affordable.

Budget-friendly restaurants and low admission fees to the Acropolis Museum help keep Athens an affordable destination. And taking in views of historic churches and buildings, especially the Parthenon at night, is free of charge.

8. Cape Winelands, South Africa

LongJon/Shutterstock South Africa’s wine region offers beautiful scenery.

Wine-tasting tours often come with a steep price tag. But just outside of Cape Town, South Africa’s wine region of Cape Winelands features affordable samplings of local wines and cuisine surrounded by gorgeous scenery.

7. Tunisia

BTWImages/Shutterstock The colours of buildings in Sidi Bou Said match the beaches.

Tunisia’s idyllic beaches are complemented by the town of Sidi Bou Said’s blue and white colour palate. “Star Wars” fans can also check out the Saharan dunes where Luke Skywalker gazed wistfully at the twin suns of Tatooine in “A New Hope.”

6. Serbia

e2dan/Shutterstock Skadarlija, Belgrade’s bohemian quarter, is full of cafes and restaurants.

Serbia’s capital city of Belgrade is known for its nightlife, Ottoman architecture, and array of museums. Outside the city, natural wonders like Đerdap National Park await.

5. Azerbaijan

environmentalistt/Shutterstock Lonely Planet dubs Azerbaijan ‘the architectural love child of Paris and Dubai.’

The walled city of Baku, parts of which date back to the 12th century, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. There are also plenty of outdoor activities, like Absheron National Park and mud volcanoes.

4. Buffalo, New York

Just 30 minutes from Niagara Falls, Buffalo’s attractions include restored Frank Lloyd Wright houses, a new interactive children’s museum, and a brewery set inside an old engine factory.

3. Madhya Pradesh, India

ImagesofIndia/Shutterstock Devi Jagdamba Temple in Madhya Pradesh, India.

Tigers and monkeys roam through Madhya Pradesh’s wildlife reserves, which charge much lower fees than safaris in Africa. There’s also plenty of history to soak in at the ancient temples in Khajuraho, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

2. Budapest, Hungary

Izabela23/Shutterstock Thermal baths are a popular attraction in Budapest.

Many of Budapest’s thermal baths cost a couple of dollars – mere pennies compared to Iceland’s Blue Lagoon. Other attractions include Keleti Station and an abundance of wine bars.

1. East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

FX Budijanto Sundjaja/Shutterstock East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia.

Often overshadowed by Bali, the islands of East Nusa Tenggara hold their own with peaceful, uncrowded beaches, scuba diving sites, and opportunities to see Komodo dragons in the wild.

