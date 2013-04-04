Here Are Some Mockups Of What The rumoured Budget iPhone Could Look Like

Dylan Love
budget iphone concept

Apple is suspected to have a budget iPhone in the works that it would sell to people who want a more affordable entry to the iOS ecosystem. The rumours have been flying for a while and a report from the Wall Street Journal backs them up.

It would be an opportunity for the iPhone to take off in developing markets and compete against lower-end phones.

Nickolay Lamm and Matteo Gianni have created some gorgeous concept designs that explore what such a phone may look like.

Lamm and Gianni envision a throwback to Apple's coloured acrylic iMac days.

Instead of glass and metal, the body is bright plastic.

Lamm and Gianni propose the headphone jack on the bottom, but everything else appears to be mostly unmoved.

As for alternative colours, here's a dark blue.

A charcoal shade.

Bright popping green.

Some might want a cool red.

Or a more eclectic yellow/orange.

Trying to save some money?

Click here to see 10 Amazon tips to make you into a shopping ninja >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features sai-us