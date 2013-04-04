Here Are Some Mockups Of What The rumoured Budget iPhone Could Look Like

Apple is suspected to have a budget iPhone in the works that it would sell to people who want a more affordable entry to the iOS ecosystem. The rumours have been flying for a while and a report from the Wall Street Journal backs them up.



It would be an opportunity for the iPhone to take off in developing markets and compete against lower-end phones.

Nickolay Lamm and Matteo Gianni have created some gorgeous concept designs that explore what such a phone may look like.

