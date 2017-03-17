'Not showing any results': Trump budget director explains proposed cuts for programs like Meals on Wheels

Director of the Office of Budget Management John Mulvaney, explains why President Trump’s proposed budget would cut funding for programs like Meals on Wheels that “sound great” but “don’t work.” The proposed budget includes a $US1.4 billion increase for public and private school programs, but cuts funding for before- and after- school programs.

Meals on Wheels responded to Trump’s proposed budget with the following statement:

“The problem with a skinny budget is it is lean on details. So, while we don’t know the exact impact yet, cuts of any kind to these highly successful and leveraged programs would be a devastating blow to our ability to provide much-needed care for millions of vulnerable seniors in America, which in turn saves billions of dollars in reduced healthcare expenses” – Ellie Hollander, Meals on Wheels America president and CEO

