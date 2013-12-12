Boehner Unloads At Conservative Groups That Oppose The Budget Deal: 'This Is Ridiculous!'

House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) snapped at conservative groups that have come out in opposition to

the budget deal reached Wednesdaybetween Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.).

“They’re using the American people for their own purposes. This is ridiculous,” Boehner said at a press conference with other members of House Republican leadership on Wednesday.

Over the past few days, a number of conservative groups have blasted the deal because it sets discretionary spending levels in the budget higher than previous levels under sequestration.

In the past three days, the influential Heritage Action, Club for Growth, Americans for Prosperity, and FreedomWorks have all signaled they would oppose the deal. They have all argued that while imperfect, the sequester has provided the only effective check on the Obama administration’s spending.

The legislation provides $63 billion in sequester relief over two years, which is split evenly between defence and non-defence programs. This is offset by targeted spending cuts and non-tax revenues that total $US85 billion. It reduces the deficit by a total of $US20 billion to $US23 billion.

When Boehner was asked in the press conference about the conservative groups, he cut off the reporter asking the question.

“You mean the groups that came out opposed to it before they ever saw it?” he said. “… If you’re for more deficit reduction, you’re for this agreement.”

