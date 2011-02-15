Health centre Employees Around The Country Received This Alarming Email About The Latest Budget Proposal

Correction: This email refers to a a budget proposal by the House Appropriations Committe, not Obama.



One of the groups freaking out about the budget are community health centres. The centres, which provide services like shelter for battered women and addiction therapy, face a $1.3 billion cut.

This dramatic email went out this morning to employees of health centres across the country (via Bruce Krasting):

Subject: Important Announcement from Community HealthCorps National Director Jason Patnosh

This week, the House Appropriations Committee announced a list of domestic spending cuts. NACHC’s CEO Tom VanCoverden stated earlier this week:

“Today’s decision by House appropriators to cut $1.3 billion in funding to Community Health centres levels a devastating blow to Americans who are already struggling in the economic recession. If this cut were to be approved, it will mean that America’s Health centres will lose the capacity to serve 11 million patients over the next year, with well over 3.3 million current patients losing their care within the next few months.”

11 million isn’t a marginal number. Several people you know will be affected by this, and some people will die.

