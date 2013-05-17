Budget Car Rental Has A New Logo

Budget’s old logo design.

Budget, the 55-year-old car rental company, has cleaned up its logo design, eliminating bulky letters and a homogeneous colour palette in favour of a cleaner, bolder look.



The new logo features simplified text with straighter lines. This streamlining is complemented with a new, darker orange colour on one side of the road graphic. This gives the logo more depth than its predecessor, which came off as terribly flat.

Budget’s new logo.

Budget’s parent company, Avis, recently had a modernizing logo change as well. In March, Avis acquired Zipcar, the ultra-modern tech-savvy ride share company.

If forward is the direction Avis wants to go, they are certainly moving there, in both practice and design.

Hat tip to Brand New.

