Budget-Breaking Ripley's Believe It Or Not Back In The Works

A Jim Carrey-starring version of Ripley’s Believe It or Not hit the skids last year when its budget reportedly skyrocketed out of control. But now the movie’s being revived with Harry Potter director Christopher Columbus in talks to direct at Paramount. So how will the cost-conscious studio keep the budget in line: they’re scrapping previous director Tim Burton’s China-based storyline.



Variety: Paramount is negotiating with Chris Columbus to direct its long-gestating “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!”

Jim Carrey is still set to star as newspaper columnist-explorer Robert Ripley.

After being unplugged months before a 2007 production start in China with Tim Burton at the helm, “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” is getting a complete overhaul, based on a concept that Columbus pitched. Both Paramount and Carrey sparked to it, and the China-based storyline will be scrapped.

Once Columbus’ deal is closed, the studio will hire a writer to draft the project, which remains a Par priority: The studio is aiming for a 2011 release and is hoping the pic spawns a franchise.

Of course, they’re hoping it turns into a franchise. What else is new?

