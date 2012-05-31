Buddy Roemer Drops Out Of Presidential Race With A Really Sad Email

Photo: AP

Buddy Roemer has ended one of the most fascinating longshot presidential campaigns in recent memory, and the statement his campaign issued is really sad.”Today, I am no longer a candidate for President of the United States,” the statement read, “after 17 months of a wonderful campaign, the lack of ballot access in all 50 states makes the quest impossible for now.”



Roemer made the corruption of American politics by moneyed-interests the dominant theme of his campaign. And his statement pledges to continue the fight for “a good portion of the rest of my life.”

Roemer had by far the funniest Twitter account of any presidential candidate, and shockingly candid.

Here’s a recent one.

Despite being a former governor of Louisiana he was never given access to the GOP debates. Apparently organisers thought pizza-magnate Herman Cain was more deserving. Roemer eventually dropped out of the GOP field and tried to run as an independent. That ended this morning.

Here is the rest of his email:

As I am no longer a candidate for president, I am free to pledge a good portion of the rest of my life to enacting campaign reform in the halls of Congress and the corridors of the White House. Instead of using my right to the floor of Congress to lobby for corporate clients, I will lobby for the American people who want reform. It might require a new organisation to get this done, but regardless, we will highlight corruption and its effects on policy and public perception, suggest solutions, build coalitions, and support the advocates of our ideas or those who have better ones. This struggle will not be easy. The enemies of reform are powerful and entrenched, but this is a struggle that America must win. The key is to realise that I cannot beat them alone. This will take a team effort. We must work together, setting aside inevitable differences on other issues in order to build a reform team. We must dare to look at a total reform package including contribution reform, reapportionment reform, and term-limit reform. I cannot do this alone. True and thorough reform will not occur solely as a “me” effort. This must be a “we” effort. We must have the spirit to ask all political parties to join with us in this effort. To be successful, this endeavour must cross party lines. In truth, the two major parties are addicted to special interests and corporate money. I have said it many times: they are joined at the billfold. The two parties have been graveyards of reform too often in the past. They don’t want reform. They only want victory and reelection. You already know this to be true. The latest national polling shows that 42% of the electorate now classify themselves as “independent,” with both major parties shrinking in size, scope, and power. Join with us. Be unafraid. We’ll put a new organisation together and will use the power of the people and new media unlike any organisation has ever done with a political goal. We will ask other organisations and associations to join with us in building this team of reformers. We will re-energize our republic.

