Buddy Roemer Could Win.. If Only Republicans Would Listen

Dear America: If you want a President untainted by scandal and uncorrupted by corporate cash, Republican Buddy Roemer is probably your candidate.



Roemer, who refuses to take corporate or special-interest money, is a long-time advocate for eliminating the role that money, particularly corporate money, plays in our political system. To that end, Roemer does not take donations from PACs or corporations.

Roemer sat down with Benzinga Radio recently, where he talked about the corrupting influence of money in politics, in particular the way that money changed an important banking law, the result of which was the near-destruction of the world economy in 2008. (Full interview with Roemer here.)

“There’s one thing on which I will not budge: I think this country is in trouble, I think it needs a president free to lead, and I think you’ve got to practice what you preach. I do not take PAC money. I have never taken PAC money. As a Congressman, they laughed at me, [but] I got re-elected every time. Running for governor of Louisiana, basically a corrupt state, I didn’t take the oil money, I didn’t take the chemical money, I didn’t take PAC money,” Roemer told Benzinga Radio.

To give you some idea of what a disadvantage that is, President Obama could raise around $1 billion for his campaign this year. One billion dollars. Try getting an equal amount by collecting $50 a pop from your supporters. You simply can’t do it. That leaves candidates like Roemer in a bad position: they can either take the large donations from big-monied interests, or they can try and win an election with a fraction of the resources.

Considering the impact of money — large sums can pay for more staffers, large armies of get out the vote activists, advertising, many more campaign headquarters (allowing for more volunteers), as well as just plain old more television commercials — a candidate with less money is at a tremendous disadvantage. One like Roemer, who won’t even touch the big money, will have an uphill battle to even compete, let alone win, in such a system.

Roemer saw his friend, Senator John McCain, face the same dilemma in 2008. McCain, who was one of the architects of the McCain-Feingold bill, designed to eliminate large money donors from influencing elections, ultimately had to choose between political survival and corporate cash. He took the cash, with the hopes that he could win and reform the system as President. Roemer says that was a mistake — one that he would not make, himself.

“I thought John McCain particularly did a good job of making it an issue. John’s problem was that he wasn’t able to be free of the money. He took PAC money in large sums. He took contributions from those [interests] that had to be regulated. At the end of the day, to try to get elected, he had to take the money,” Roemer said.

He continued, “It was a mistake; I argued against it. People will tell you that I was basically alone in that campaign. I just felt that the way to be president and the way to serve America’s interest was to vote against the bank bailout that President Bush asked John to vote for and Barack Obama did vote for. I asked John to consider not voting for it, to actually put the interest of the American people first. That’s the change that makes me different.”

Another difference is that Roemer actually knows a thing or two about actual, community banking. Roemer founded, and remains president of, Business First Bank. The bank appointed someone else to run the Board of Directors while Roemer pursues the presidency, but the fact still remains: Roemer founded a bank and built it into a successful company without all the shenanigans that big banks engaged in.

“For example, my bank is a small bank–-it has about $700 million dollars in assets. We have about $500 million dollars in loans. We service small businesses–we’re not a retail bank. We didn’t receive any bailout money, although we were eligible for it. We didn’t foreclose on a single homeowner; we didn’t shut down a single business,” Roemer said.

So, as a community banker, Roemer has some insight into the workings of the giant corporate banks that nearly collapsed the system and destroyed the world economy, and how their own greed manipulated the system into the conditions that brought about that destruction. How? Their big donations got politicians to change the laws, and the changed laws led to bad bank behaviour that destroyed the economy.

“One thing I have learned about the banking system is that there is a stark difference between a community bank and a Wall Street bank, an investment bank. These banks are different. In the old days, these banks could not merge–a commercial bank could not be an investment bank. That limited the size and power of investment banks. It also improved their safety,” Roemer said.

In 1998 and 1999, when Bill Clinton was president, he and Congress eliminated Glass-Steagall–a 70-year law put in during the Great Depression–which kept investment banks from becoming commercial banks. They couldn’t be the same. They had to be different entities because they were different risks. Well, the bankers were greedy on Wall Street, and they payed a lot of money into the campaign coffers of the president and members of Congress, and guess what? They eliminated Glass-Steagall.

Guess what happened eight years later? The banking system collapsed. The big bankers, trying to grow at any cost, took risks that a prudent banker would not take. It’s called “moral hazard” in the business. And so banking didn’t divide any more between commercial banks and investment banks; it divided between giant mega-banks on Wall Street and all the other banks in America. It’s a conflict that exists today, it has Too Big to Fail as part of its premise, it has lower capital ratios for the negative banks, and it killed Glass-Steagall. It was stupid, it was economically punishing to America–and particularly small business–and it was fed by greed: greed of Wall Street and greed of the Washington politicians. They screwed the average American.”

If you’re interested in the Buddy Roemer campaign, please visit his website at BuddyRoemer.com. For the full radio interview, click here.

–John Thorpe

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.