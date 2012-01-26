Buddy Media Will Move Offices To Accommodate Growth

Photo: Buddy Media

Buddy Media, the social media marketing software agency that has clients such as Citibank, IBM, Volvo, and the National Football League, will move to a new office in New York’s Soho neighbourhood next month after growing from 100 employees in January 2011 to 225 globally today.The company is currently located on 31st Street in New York.

The company also said it had increased revenue two and a half times in 2011 over the year before, but it declined to put a dollar number on that growth.

Buddy Media also opened offices in London, San Francisco and Singapore last year.

“Over the course of 2011, Buddy Media remained intensely focused on building, supporting and selling the best social media marketing software on the market. This intense focus is the cause of all of these massive results,” said Buddy Media founder and CEO Michael Lazerow. “I’m incredibly happy with Buddy Media’s product innovation and global expansion … The numbers speak for themselves.”



