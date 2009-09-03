Google Or Microsoft Should Buy Twitter For $2B, Says Buddy Media's Lazerow

Michael Lazerow, CEO Buddy Media, predicts that Twitter will continue to scale and then sell within the next year so someone else can figure out the annoying business model part.



If he were Google or Microsoft, he would cough up $2 billion and somehow harness the 100-200 million users later.

On the Twitter war with Facebook, Mike says Twitter is not toast because it’s fundamentally a different platform. Facebook is the biggest thing since Google, whereas Twitter is a personal newswire. And lets face it, FriendFeed never had anything on Twitter anyway.



