Inside Buddy Media, The Company That Wants To Be The Biggest Social Media Marketer

Buddy Media is one of the most successful startups using Facebook’s platform to build a business. Last year it raised $54 million at a $500 million valuation.



Buddy Media creates software solutions to enable companies to manage social media ad campaigns. The company has recently inked big deals with WPP that may enable it to becomes the single largest ad platform on Facebook.

They currently work with all social media networks, from Facebook to Google+, LinkedIn, with Twitter and Pinterest integration and design services to increase the social sharing potential for companies.

In January they told us about their plans to move to a new office and once they were settled in we just had to go check it out.

