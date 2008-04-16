Buddy Media Raises $6.5 Million, Launches Ad Network

NY-based Buddy Media, which owns Facebook apps like “Vampires vs. Werewolves” and the “AceBucks” virtual currency system, has raised $6.5 million in series B funding. Leading the round: Softbank Capital, whose Karin Klein and Eric Hippeau join Buddy Media’s board. Other investors include European Founders Fund, Greycroft Partners, and Ron Conway.



First project: Launch its new ad network, which will offer ad units on social media apps priced by the click (CPC), installation, or impression (CPM), with age, gender, and location targeting available. Initial advertisers include Microsoft (MSFT), FedEx (FSS), Anheuser-Busch (BUD), and Priceline (PCLN).

