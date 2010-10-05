Surging Facebook Marketing Startup Buddy Media Moves Into 23,000 Square Foot Midtown Office

Nick Saint
Buddy Media's new office

Facebook marketing platform Buddy Media just moved in to a swank 23,000 square foot office space in Penn Plaza.

The startup, which helps brands grow, manage, and engage with their fan base on Facebook, has been expanding rapidly, and now has close to 100 employees. The company recently raised $6.5 million, and Business Insider recently valued the company at roughly $150 million.

The company sent over a few photos of the brand new space. Not too shabby for a startup with just $10.3 million in funding:

21st century marketing, early 20th century accessories

A ping pong table helps you maintain your startup bona fides...

But for the most part, the new look is very corporate

They even have their own gym!

The Buddy team is now installed in the new space and cranking away

That's Buddy Media. It isn't the only startup with a huge office in a prime location:

