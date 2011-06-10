Buddy Media Hires An IPO-Ready CFO

Photo: Buddy Media

Yahoo veteran Dennis Morgan is now Buddy Media’s CFO.Morgan has already managed three venture-backed technology companies, EPAC Technologies, Panther Express and Vibrant Media.



Founder Mike Lazerow says he hired Morgan to help Buddy Media grow aggressively….maybe even to IPO status.

“Dennis’ impressive track record and financial expertise will further help Buddy Media scale both in the US and globally…We are growing aggressively to meet market demands by all means possible,” says Lazerow.

