Buddy Media founder Michael Lazerow: Keith Rabois Has 'Never Been Relevant'

Many of the biggest names in Silicon Valley are angry at former Foursquare COO Keith Rabois for nasty comments he tweeted about his old company this weekend.Buddy Media cofounder Michael Lazerow just jumped into the argument, too.



Rabois, now a venture capitalist at Khosla, has been duking it out with Square cofounder Dennis Crowley and others on Twitter.

Rabois slammed Square in a series of tweets, accusing the company of not having very many customers and needing a “Hail Mary” acquisition.

Crowley retorted that Rabois was just a hater. Twitter brawl ensued. (Read the actual tweets here.)

Lazerow, who sold his company to Salesforce for $689 million last summer, just moved the fight to LinkedIn. He posting a column there called “When Is It OK To Bash A Founder?”

In that column he compares Rabois’s nasty tweets about Square to Donald Trump’s outlandish attacks on Mark Cuban.

Lazerow then goes on deconstruct Rabois’s career:

“Keith is known as one of the great entrepreneurial minds of Silicon Valley. But let’s be clear about one thing – he has never actually started a company (at least not one he was proud enough to list on his own LinkedIn profile). … he has never been relevant to entrepreneurs, always hidden behind some of the giants of the internet – Jack Dorsey (Twitter and Square), Max Levchin (PayPal and Slide) and Peter Thiel (Paypal). Keith was the Art Garfunkel to the Paul Simon of each of his companies. The Barney Fife to each of his Sheriff Taylors. Change Entourage to Entrepreneurage and Keith is Turtle to the Vincent that is Jack Dorsey.”

Ouch!

We predict more fallout and barbs from this very public Valley tantrum.

