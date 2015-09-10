Buddy Franklin's fiancée, Jesinta Campbell, says she is 'incredibly proud of Bud's strength and courage'

Buddy Franklin and Jesinta Campbell. Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty.

Sydney Swans star Lance “Buddy” Franklin is currently being treated for a mental health issue, taking time out from the game as the side prepares for its quarter-finals class against Freemantle in Perth on the weekend.

His fiancée, model Jesinta Campbell, is currently working with Getaway in Japan, but took to Instagram today, appropriately on RUOK day, to thank everyone for their support and say how proud she was of “my man” for his strength and courage

“This has not been an easy journey,” she said.

Campbell also appealed for privacy. Within hours of the Swans announcing Franklin’s health issue, one media organisation was running a story about him collapsing last Friday, forcing the club to subsequently reveal that he also suffers from mild epilepsy.

Here’s her post:

I would like to thank everyone for the support both Bud and I have received over the past few days. This is an extremely challenging time for us and has been for some time now, however it has been made easier by the love, understanding and support we have been given. Thinking of the many others who also live with this everyday and are not as fortunate to have the support we do. I am incredibly proud of Bud’s strength and courage, this has not been an easy journey. I am thankful for the support of the Sydney Swans, both of our families, friends and Sharon. We are not alone in this. My heart is with my man. The only thing I ask is that everyone respect our privacy at this time. Lifeline 13 11 14

