'Poster Boy Of U.S. Political Scandals' Announces Comeback Bid

Former Providence Mayor Buddy Cianci, the “poster boy of U.S. political scandals,” announced Wednesday he’s going to mount a campaign for a third term running Rhode Island’s largest city.

According to the Associated Press, the colourful Cianci made the announcement on his radio show, just before the 4 p.m. filing deadline.

However, as the AP noted, there’s no shortage of political baggage that could impede his comeback.

Cianci “was forced to resign in 1984, after he was convicted of using a fireplace log and lit cigarette to assault a man he believed was having an affair with his estranged wife. Six years after that conviction, in 1990, he ran for mayor again and won.”

His second term in office didn’t end much better. It ended in 2002 when, according to the AP “he was convicted as part of a federal investigation into corruption in City Hall, called Operation Plunderdome by the FBI.” The investigation also resulted in the conviction of several of his aides.

Cianci, 73, is running as an independent for the open seat. The current mayor of Providence, Angel Taveras, is running for governor.

