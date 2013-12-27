This Abandoned Power Plant Has Beautiful Art Deco Interiors

French photographer Romain Veillon, 30, has spent the last two years exploring abandoned facilities in Europe. One striking set takes us into the century-old control room of Budapest’s Kelenföld Power Plant.

Built in 1914 and considered one of the most modern electrical plants in the world, the art-deco facility was designed by Hungarian architects Kálmán Reichl and Virgil Bierbauer as a tribute to the power of electricity. The buildings, shut down in 2005, are protected by law and cannot be restored or demolished.

“I love how these places are like a time capsule. Where time has frozen and nature slowly takes back what is hers,” Veillon wrote via email.

The hub of the power plant, shown below, is closed to the public:

