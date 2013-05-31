Hauntingly Beautiful Pictures Of Budapest Yesterday And Today

Julie Zeveloff

Hungarian photographer Kerényi Zoltán gives a haunting perspective of his hometown of Budapest in his photo series Ablak a Multra, or “Window to the Past.”

Zoltán juxtaposes decades-old images of buildings and scenes around the cities with brand new photos, taken in the identical location as the originals. 

The images recently went viral on Reddit, and it’s easy to see why. Zoltán has shared a selection of his photographs from Budapest with us. To see more of his work, check out his Facebook page and website.

Budapest's parliament building in 1976, and today.

See more of the photographer's work on his Facebook page

A running path on Margaret Island in the middle of Budapest's Danube River, in 1980 and today.

See more of the photographer's work on his Facebook page

Swimmers frolic in a pool in 1971, and today.

See more of the photographer's work on his Facebook page

Riders on a streetcar in 1954. Today it's a bus route through the city.

See more of the photographer's work on his Facebook page

Strolling down Kiskörút, a major boulevard, in 1900 and more than a century later.

See more of the photographer's work on his Facebook page

1956, and today.

See more of the photographer's work on his Facebook page

A street peddler in 1936, and a pedestrian today.

See more of the photographer's work on his Facebook page

A crumbling brick building from 1958 has been replaced by a modern shop.

See more of the photographer's work on his Facebook page

The street looks the same, but the modes of transportation have changed (1957 and today).

See more of the photographer's work on his Facebook page

In 1945, and today.

See more of the photographer's work on his Facebook page

A photographer documents a tunnel in 1963 and today.

See more of the photographer's work on his Facebook page

A walk on the promenade, in 1900 and today.

See more of the photographer's work on his Facebook page

The Graf Zeppelin above Budapest in 1930, and the same stretch of sky today.

See more of the photographer's work on his Facebook page

The Széchenyi Chain Bridge crosses the River Danube, in black-and-white and in colour.

See more of the photographer's work on his Facebook page

The shore of the Danube in 1930, and today.

See more of the photographer's work on his Facebook page

The King's statue at Fisherman's Bastion in Budapest, in 1930 and today.

See more of the photographer's work on his Facebook page

Girls daydream, 1978 and today.

See more of the photographer's work on his Facebook page

A photo shoot at Fisherman's Bastion, 1967 and today.

See more of the photographer's work on his Facebook page

This roundabout has not really changed since the 1950s.

See more of the photographer's work on his Facebook page

Where a tank drove in 1956 is now a quiet street corner.

See more of the photographer's work on his Facebook page

The tree that stood in 1935 is no longer there.

See more of the photographer's work on his Facebook page

Another view of the Széchenyi Chain Bridge, in 1945 and today.

See more of the photographer's work on his Facebook page

Sunbathing on Gellert Hill, 1969 and today.

See more of the photographer's work on his Facebook page

Parachutes on the banks of the Danube in 1980, and a calmer scene today.

See more of the photographer's work on his Facebook page

Budapest, 1960 and 2013.

See more of the photographer's work on his Facebook page

Now see some more great photography.

Meet The High Society Ladies Of Fifth Avenue >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.