Hauntingly Beautiful Pictures Of Budapest Yesterday And Today

Hungarian photographer Kerényi Zoltán gives a haunting perspective of his hometown of Budapest in his photo series Ablak a Multra, or “Window to the Past.”



Zoltán juxtaposes decades-old images of buildings and scenes around the cities with brand new photos, taken in the identical location as the originals.

The images recently went viral on Reddit, and it’s easy to see why. Zoltán has shared a selection of his photographs from Budapest with us. To see more of his work, check out his Facebook page and website.

