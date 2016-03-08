Budapest turns its ancient Roman baths into absolute ragers

They don’t call Budapest the “City of Baths” for nothing, as the the Hungarian capital is full of beautiful historic baths built by the Romans. Every weekend, these ancient thermal spas are transformed into absolute ragers — replete with lasers, light shows, live DJs and plenty of booze — thanks to events like Magic Bath and Cinetrip.
Story by Sophie-Claire Hoeller and editing by Stephen Parkhurst
Follow INSIDER Travel on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.