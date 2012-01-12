Bud Selig Will Soon Make $22 Million A Year

Photo: Cork Gaines

According to Buster Olney of ESPN.com, Bud Selig is expected to sign a contract extension that will pay him “in excess” of $22 million annually. Selig, who is 77, has previously said that he would retire after this season.To put Selig’s new salary in perspective, consider that, only five players made more than $22 million in 2011. And under Albert Pujols’ new $240 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim will pay him just $12 million in 2012.



Selig’s new salary will also be more than twice as big as any of the commissioners for the other major sports. Roger Goodell of the NFL is the second-highest paid commissioner at just $10.9 million annually.

