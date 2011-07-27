SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Bud Selig Makes Almost Twice As Much Money As Roger Goodell

A report came out yesterday showing that NHL commissioner Gary Bettman makes $7.5 million, more than doubling his salary since the 2004-05 lockout.



But what caught our attention was the monstrous salary of Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig, who made $18.4 million this past year, or the same as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell ($10.9M) and Bettman combined.

How high is Selig’s salary? In a sport known for bloated contracts, there currently only 12 players with contracts with average annual salaries higher than Selig’s $18.4 million.

Here is a comparison of the salaries for the commissioners of the four major sports. Major League Soccer’s Don Garber is in there for fun…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.