MLB Commissioner Bud Selig Has Never Sent An Email

At the All-Star Game press conference today, MLB commissioner Bud Selig told reporters that he has never sent an email, ever.



“I’ve never sent an email and I never will,” he said, according to Eric Fisher of Sports Business Journal.

Selig is nearly 79-years-old, and doesn’t have to learn how to send emails if he doesn’t want to.

Baseball has much bigger problems with modernity — the game’s lack of instant replay and long running times, for example — than email.

But this still doesn’t look great.

Selig is actually just one of a handful of notable sports figures who’ve gone on the record to say they don’t use email.

Michigan football coach Brady Hoke, Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim, and ESPN commentator Chris Berman all don’t use email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.