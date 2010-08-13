BUD Sales Are Crushing It -- Here's Why Whitney Tilson Loves Them

AB InBev just reported Q2 earnings and the brewer beat expectations based on Brazilian growth and the World Cup.

Profit for the company’s last quarter grew by 7.3% to $1.15 billion.

Hedge fund T2 Partners, home to Whitney Tilson and Glenn Tongue, recently put together a presentation (via Market Folly) on the current state of the U.S. stock market and they were bullish on Anheuser Bush InBev (BUD) even before today’s today’s report.

Check out their view of BUD, with bonus BP and Microsoft coverage.

