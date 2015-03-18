Bud Light's latest marketing slogan backfired and now people are accusing the brand of promoting rape

Ashley Lutz

Bud Light’s #upforwhatever hashtag backfired, and now people are accusing the brand of promoting rape.

Here’s the tweet that has some people furious.

The tweet has received hundreds of responses who called the tweet “hurtful” and ignorant.”

Some went as far as to accuse the brand of sexual harassment.

The brand’s #upforwhatever slogan is supposed to support the idea that Bud Light drinkers are adventurous.

But many people say a company so closely associated with college culture shouldn’t be using the phrase.

The company has yet to respond to the allegations on social media or delete the tweet.

NOW WATCH: 6 Crazy Things Revealed In HBO’s Explosive New Scientology Documentary ‘Going Clear’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.