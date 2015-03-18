Bud Light's latest marketing slogan backfired and now people are accusing the brand of promoting rape

Bud Light’s #upforwhatever hashtag backfired, and now people are accusing the brand of promoting rape.

Here’s the tweet that has some people furious.

On #StPatricksDay you can pinch people who don’t wear green. You can also pinch people who aren’t #UpForWhatever. pic.twitter.com/B9aATwrEXo

— Bud Light (@budlight) March 17, 2015

The tweet has received hundreds of responses who called the tweet “hurtful” and ignorant.”

Some went as far as to accuse the brand of sexual harassment.

@budlight Wow. This is… so gross, offensive, and borderline rapey that I would stop drinking Bud Light, if I had ever drank Bud Light.

— Jace Proctor (@JacePro) March 17, 2015

.@budlight Shocked that this tweet got approved. Your messaging is hurtful, ignorant, and shows a lack of corporate responsibility. Not cool

— Jenna Clark Embrey (@JennaCEmbrey) March 17, 2015

STOP PERPETUATING RAPE CULTURE. @budlight

— nope fiend (@babyhorselegs) March 17, 2015

@NILEstyle_ I don’t see any men being labelled as the ones who need to be up for whatever, do you?

— baby weasus (@weasel_babe) March 17, 2015

The brand’s #upforwhatever slogan is supposed to support the idea that Bud Light drinkers are adventurous.

But many people say a company so closely associated with college culture shouldn’t be using the phrase.

The company has yet to respond to the allegations on social media or delete the tweet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.