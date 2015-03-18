Bud Light's latest marketing slogan backfired and now people are accusing the brand of promoting rape

Bud Light’s #upforwhatever hashtag backfired, and now people are accusing the brand of promoting rape.
Here’s the tweet that has some people furious.
On #StPatricksDay you can pinch people who don’t wear green. You can also pinch people who aren’t #UpForWhatever. pic.twitter.com/B9aATwrEXo
— Bud Light (@budlight) March 17, 2015
The tweet has received hundreds of responses who called the tweet “hurtful” and ignorant.”
Some went as far as to accuse the brand of sexual harassment.
@budlight Wow. This is… so gross, offensive, and borderline rapey that I would stop drinking Bud Light, if I had ever drank Bud Light.
— Jace Proctor (@JacePro) March 17, 2015
.@budlight Shocked that this tweet got approved. Your messaging is hurtful, ignorant, and shows a lack of corporate responsibility. Not cool
— Jenna Clark Embrey (@JennaCEmbrey) March 17, 2015
STOP PERPETUATING RAPE CULTURE. @budlight
— nope fiend (@babyhorselegs) March 17, 2015
@NILEstyle_ I don’t see any men being labelled as the ones who need to be up for whatever, do you?
— baby weasus (@weasel_babe) March 17, 2015
The brand’s #upforwhatever slogan is supposed to support the idea that Bud Light drinkers are adventurous.
But many people say a company so closely associated with college culture shouldn’t be using the phrase.
The company has yet to respond to the allegations on social media or delete the tweet.
