Bud Light's Loudly Supporting Gay Marriage — No Matter What The Haters Say

Bud Light thrust itself into the middle of the gay marriage conversation by posting an ad on its Facebook page promoting equality.



The pic features a pair of Bud Light cans aligned like an equals sign.

In around 15 hours, the post has accumulated more than 34,000 ‘likes’ and racked up 1,400 comments.

The response from commenters was predictable.

The thread devolved into one gigantic internet fight.

And it’s not even really an argument. It’s more like everyone simply proclaiming which side they’re on and letting the world know that they’re either going to buy Bud Light, or boycott Bud Light.

There’s the one side:

“To the Christian believer I say homosexuality is a sin, mentioned over and over as such in the Bible. Abstain from it in love to God and love toward your neighbour.”

“You guys can have gay marriage as long as it’s a gay man marrying a gay woman. Anything else is wrong and against the Lord’s will.”

“Thanks Bud Light for making me realise you are as corrupt as this world. I’m kicking you out of my fridge!”

“Been drinking Bud Light religiously for 15 years straight and this as now came to an end because of this pic.”

And the other:

“Bud Light, I’m simply stunned. Thank you.”

“Wow, very brave move Bud Light. That is awesome that you support EQUALITY!”

“I’ve never really liked bud light, but I plan on buying two or three cases this weekend. Thanks for doing this.”

“In spite of what is ‘perceived’ to be the stereotype bud light customer base, they still used social media to support equality. I’m very proud, but still can’t stomach a regular Bud Light. I’ll show my support by having a Bud Light Platinum!

Well, it’s obvious that Bud Light meant to start a conversation around the topic. It succeeded.

But is it worth it?

Bud Light has a history of supporting the LGBT community and Anheuser-Busch has been boycotted for its stance in the past. Back in 1999, it advertised in a gay magazine and felt the heat from conservative groups.

In this case, it’s part of a broader narrative. It’s the story that Bud Light wants to tell, and it’s sticking to its guns.

